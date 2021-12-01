WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Luke

December 1 – Meet Luke!

Luke is a very, very sweet 5 year-old bulldog mix.

Sadly, Luke came in with some health issues but he’s doing a lot better.

He does have entropion, which is a condition that effects the eyelids, and he will have to have surgery on that, which the shelter hopes to do shortly.

He’s a great pet otherwise, both playful and laid back.

If you’re interested in Luke, he is available for adoption right now at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.