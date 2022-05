MAY 4 – Meet Ludwig!

Ludwig is a very sweet guy, he’s just over a year old.

He had to have one of his legs removed due to an infection. That being said, he’s just like every other kitty, he still loves to run and play and have a good time.

If you’re interested in Ludwig, he is available at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

