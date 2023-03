March 1st – Meet Lovelace!

Lovelace is an 2 year-old spayed female dog.

She is a lot bigger than the dogs we’ve had.

She is not good with kids under ten. So if you have kids, that are over ten and she’s perfect.

She’s not the best with dogs or cats either, but she is fully grown and she’s just ready to play with whoever is interested in her.

If your interested in Lovelace, she is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway