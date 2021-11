NOVEMBER 19 – Meet Louise!

Louise is a sweet Rottweiler mix who is about 5 to 6 years old.

She came to the shelter with another dog, who was about 4 years old and believed to be her baby.

That dog has since got adopted and now Louise is looking for her forever home!

If you’re interested in Louise, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.