AUGUST 3 – Meet Longhorn!

Longhorn is a 3 year-old very sweet guy with tons of energy!

He won’t be good with other dogs or cats, however.

He’ll be a very good dog to someone with experience.

If you’re interested in Longhorn, he’s available at the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.