November 25 – Meet Loki!

Loki is about 4 years old.

He’s also pretty shy, picked up as a stray but he will open right up once he gets to know you!

He’d be ok with dogs and cats but probably not little kids.

If you’re interested in Loki, you can find him at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.