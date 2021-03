March 17: Meet Lizzie!

Lizzie is a 2 year-old pit bull mix who has been at the shelter far too long.

She was found as a stray with no one looking for her.

Lizzie is very shy, which can make her hard to adopt out, but she is really sweet and once she trusts you, she’ll open right up.

To learn more about Lizzie, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.