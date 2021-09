SEPTEMBER 28 – Meet Little Foot!

Little Foot is a little guy, he’s about 5 months old.

He was the smallest of his litter, but he makes up for small size in big personality.

He loves attention, being held and playing.

If you’re interested in Little Foot, who promises to be a great pet to you, Contact Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Binghamton Agway.