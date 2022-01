January 24: Meet Linus!

Linus is a sweet, shy guy who is about 3 years old.

It takes him a little bit to trust people, but he’s been doing a great job trusting recently.

He’s got beautiful coloring as well!

If you’re interested in taking Linus home, all you have to do is contact Every Cat’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.

