August 23 – Meet Lilac!

Lilac is a sweet 2 year-old.

Lilac has something called the Feline Leukemia Virus, or FeLV, however, it’s not cancer.

She can do everything just like other cats, however, she needs to be the only cat so she doesn’t spread the virus.

She also has a weakened immune system.

If you’re curious about Lilac or other cats with FeLV, you can contact Animal Care Sanctuary for more information.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.