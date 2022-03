BINGHAMTON, NY – Meet Libby!

Libby is a smaller sized Pitbull mix. She may be little but she is full of energy!

She is also super, super sweet and will cuddle right up with you.

Libby would most likely do well in most homes.

If you’re interested in her, she is available at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.