JULY 15 – Meet Lennon!

Lennon is a sweet older guy, about 8 years old.

He’s a Maltese that was found running loose.

His eyesight isn’t the best, but that won’t stop him from being a great pet.

He’s available at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.