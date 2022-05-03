BINGHAMTON, NY – Meet Latte and Bing!

Latte is a female who is about 1 to 2 years old and Bing is a 3 year-old male. Both have been fixed.

Latte and Bing have only been at the shelter for a short amount of time but they are already bonded. They can be a little shy at first but once you start petting them, they come out of their shell.

They do not absolutely have to go together, but they do really love each other and would love to go together.

If you’re interested in these guys, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital and Cat Sancturary.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.