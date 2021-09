September 15 – Meet Lacey!

Lacey is a sweet and sometimes lazy 2 year-old Tortoiseshell.

She’s very relaxed but also loves to play.

Her and her brother, Lonny, have both spent their entire lives in the shelter.

Lonny and Lacey don’t have to go together, however they would be a good pair for someone searching to adopt two cats.

For more information, contact Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.