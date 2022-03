March 7 – Meet Koda!

Ready for a little puppy energy in your life? Koda is here to deliver!

He’s only about 8 months old, so he’s still very young.

He definitely has a lot of puppy energy but also loves everyone.

He does well with cats and other dogs, too, so if you already have a pet that shouldn’t be an issue.

To check Koda out or possibly adopt him, all you have to do is contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.