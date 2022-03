March 15 – Meet Knox!

Knox is a 2 year-old mixed breed who is really starting to warm up to people after he was taken in as a stray.

He can be very shy at first, but once he knows you he is very loving.

He may take a bit of time to get there, though, so a patient owner would be good.

If you’re interested in giving Knox a good home where he can run and play, contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.