February 18 – Meet Kickstand!

Kickstand is an adorable guy who is only about 7 months old.

He’s pretty much done healing from a fracture in his leg, and recently got his cast removed.

Kickstand LOVES to be held, is super playful and outgoing.

You’d hardly ever know he broke his leg!

If you’re interested in bringing Kickstand home, you can do so through the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.