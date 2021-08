August 18 – Meet Kev!

Kev is a sweet little guy who is about 6 years old.

He is dog-selective, so it’s a good idea to set up an appointment for him to meet your current dog.

He was picked up as a stray and just needs a good forever home!

If you’re interested in Kev, contact the Animal Care Sanctuary.

