January 28 – Meet Kellan!

You’ve never met a sweeter, more loveable guy than Kellan.

Always eager to be held and ready for all the love you can give him, Kellan is always around and super friendly.

He’s only 7 months old, so out of the crazy kitten phase but still quite young.

If you’re interested in getting Kellan out of the shelter and into your home, you can contact Every Cat’s Dream.

