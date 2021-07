JULY 20 – Meet Keita!

Keita is an energetic girl, only about 10 months old.

She’s also very food motiviated!

She will need someone who would be able to take her for walks and runs to help get some of her energy out!

She also loves other dogs, and would do well with another playmate.

If you’re interested in her, she’s available right now at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.