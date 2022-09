September 28th – Meet Kash!

Kash is a 4 month-old neutered male cat.

He is a small black cat and is very affectionate.

Kash loves to cuddle and melt into your lap for hours.

If you’re interested in Kash, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Their hours are Monday 1pm-5pm, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5:30pm, Wednesday 3pm-6pm, and Saturday 1pm-4pm.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.