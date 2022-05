MAY 9 – Meet Jorgeous!

Jorgeous is a 8 month-old spayed female.

She’s gorgeous like Jorgeous, very friendly and super affectionate.

She would make a great pet for pretty much anyone.

So, if you’re interested in Jorgeous, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.