July 19 – Meet Joey!

Joey is a playful young guy, about 10 months old.

He seems to have been a little neglected and has a hard time with human socialization, but it’s nothing he can’t learn!

He does have a ton of puppy-like energy, so he should go to someone who can walk and run with him!

If you’re interested in Joey, he is available at the Broome County Dog Shelter.