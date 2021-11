November 23 – Meet Jim!

Jim, also known as “Jazz,” is a sweet beagle/husky mix who is about 6 months old.

He’s recently neutered and all set to go home!

He gets along great with other dogs, and would do well with a friend, though the shelter is a little unsure about cats.

So, if you’re interested in Jim/Jazz, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego & Endicott Agway.