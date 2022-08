August 11th– Meet Jill!

Jill is a 2-3 year-old spayed female cat.

Jill would make a great addition to any family.

She is still growing but is still a very open cat.

For the most part she is great with dogs and other pets.

If you’re interested in Jill, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway