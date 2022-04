APRIL 15 – Meet Jett!

Jett is a black, long haired male estimated to be about 1 to 2 years old. He was found as a stray.

Because of his long fur, he does need to be brushed more but he enjoys it!

He loves to snuggle with his favorite people and play with toys.

He’s also great with other dogs and cats.

If you’re interested in Jett, you can contact Lava’s Lost and Forgotten Felines.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.