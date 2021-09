September 24 – Meet Jay Jay!

Jay Jay is a very sweet 5 month old.

He’s a little shy and prefers to hide, but once he gets to know you he opens right up.

He’s very curious and always wants to know what’s going on!

If you’re interested in Jay Jay, you can come check him out at Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.