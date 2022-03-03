March 3 – Meet Jasper!

Jasper is a sweet, energetic guy who is about 3 years old.

He’s got plenty of energy and would be a really great hiking dog, or just a great companion for any athletic activity.

Jasper doesn’t always do the best with other dogs, so it would be smart to bring any dogs you already have into the shelter to get them acquainted first.

Other than that, Jasper would be a fantastic dog for pretty much anyone!

He’s available at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.