March 5 – Meet Jackson!

Jackson has improved a ton since he first came to the shelter.

He was incredibly skinny, but once he was given some good food and attention he transformed into the healthy, happy dog he is now.

Jackson is 6 years old, so he’s also that really good age for a family that doesn’t really want to deal with a puppy.

For more information on Jackson, contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.