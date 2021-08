AUGUST 10- Meet Hotchkiss!

Hotchkiss is a sweet guy around 2 years old.

He’s a little cross eyed, but he’s super cute!

He’ll be a really great pet for pretty much anyone.

So, if you’re interested in Hotchkiss, he’s available for adoption at the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.