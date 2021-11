November 16 – Meet Hogan!

Hogan is an adorable American Bulldog mix.

He’s about a year and a half old but super energetic and bubbly, he seems more like a puppy than anything!

If you’re good with bigger, energetic dogs Hogan might be the one for you.

If you’re interested in Hogan he’s at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

