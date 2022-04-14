APRIL 14 – Meet Hendrix!

Hendrix is about 2 years old. Hendrix is very well fed now, as opposed to when he was first brought in.

He’s an extremely affectionate cat who may be a little shy but really comes out of his shell when he feels comfortable. One of his favorite things to do is cuddle with his favorite people on the couch.

Hendrix is also good with other cats and dogs.

If you’re interested in him, you can contact Lava’s Lost and Forgotten Felines.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.