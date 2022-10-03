October 3rd – Meet Hector!

Hector is an 8 month-old neutered male cat.

He is beautiful grey and white kitten just like his mom, Heidi.

Just like his mom he has socks and is dressed to impressed.

Hector is very playful with others but is shy at first until he gets comfortable.

If you’re interested in Hector, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Their hours are Monday 1pm-5pm, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5:30pm, Wednesday 3pm-6pm, and Saturday 1pm-4pm.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway