November 8 – Meet Hazel!

Hazel is a sweet puppy at the Broome County Dog Shelter, she’s only about 4 months old.

She’s very friendly and energetic and would be great for pretty much anyone looking for a puppy.

If you’re interested in her, she is at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Binghamton Agway.