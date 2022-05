MAY 12 – Meet Hawkeye!

Hawkeye is a 5 year-old neutered male.

He is very sweet and a food motivated cat.

If you are looking for a cat like dog then this cat would be perfect for you. That being said he is not the biggest fan of dogs.

He is FIV+ but all that really means is that he can’t go outside or live with non FIV+ pets.

If you’re interested in Hawkeye, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.