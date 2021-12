December 16 – Meet Ham!

Ham is a super loveable pit mix who is about 4 years old.

He is strong, so he’ll probably need an experienced owner good with big dogs.

He hasn’t been at the shelter long, so if you want Ham come grab him before someone snatches him up!

He’s available at the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.