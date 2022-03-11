March 11 – Meet Grace!

You’ve seen Grace before, she was the sweet mother to a litter of puppies at the shelter.

The puppies have all gone home, and Grace is still there, a sad scenario that happens in many cases.

Grace is about 4 years old and is a Shepard mix.

The Shepard in her is a protector, so she will protect the family, as well as serving as a loving companion.

If you’re interested in Grace, she is available at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.