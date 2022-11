November 16th – Meet Gil-Galad!

Gil-Galad is an 10 week-old male cat.

He is a shy kitten but doesn’t take a lot to get comfortable.

Gil-Galad can be a bit spicy, hissy, but don’t let that push you away, he will easily warm up to you within seconds.

If you’re interested in Gil-Galad, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.