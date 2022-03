March 29 – Meet George!

George is a “puggle” (beagle pug mix) who is about 2 years old.

George would do really well in any home, and he’s a good, medium size if you’re not looking for a big dog.

If you’re interested in George, he is available at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.