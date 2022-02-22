February 22: Meet Galaga!

Galaga is a very, very sweet 10 month old male ginger.

Though he’s young, he has previously suffered from stomatitis, a painful condition regarding chronic inflammation of the mouth.

For this reason, he had to have a full mouth extraction.

However, now he is totally fine and healthy and more playful than ever.

He just needs to be kept on a diet of wet food.

If you want to adopt Galaga, he is available now at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.