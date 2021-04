April 7 – Meet Freya!

Freya is a Dutch Shepherd mix who is about one year old.

Freya needs to be the only pet in the house and also shouldn’t be around kids.

Other that that, she’s very friendly and active and will make a great pet!

For more information on Freya you can contact the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Endicott and Owego Agway.