February 3 – Meet Figgy Pudding!

Figgy Pudding came in around Christmas time and now she’s more than ready to go to her forever home.

She’s a petite cat, and is estimated to be a little under a year.

Figgy Pudding does get along with other cats, but would also be able to entertain herself just fine!

If you’re interested in her, she is up for adoption through the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.