AUGUST 4 – Meet Felon!

Felon is a very sweet 8 year-old guy.

He’s very calm and loving!

However, he’s used to be the alpha male, and probably wouldn’t do well with another dog around.

If you’re interested in Felon, you can visit the Broome County Humane Society!

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.