February 24: Meet Everly!

Everly is still quite young, she’ll turn 1 next month.

She has really gorgeous long fur, and a little bit of a grumpy face but don’t let that fool you! She’s super sweet and loving once you coax her out of her shell.

She’d do best in a home with no young kids.

If you want to learn more about this beautiful girl, you can visit EveryDogsDream.org.