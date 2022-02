February 4 – Meet Eggnog!

Eggnog is a sweet and spunky 8 month old, who is super playful and loves attention.

He also has extra toes!

If you’re looking for a more active pet, Eggnog would be a great choice.

If you want to check him out, he’s available right now at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.