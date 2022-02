February 7 – Meet Edna!

Edna is a very sweet 2 year-old girl. She used to be too shy to show her face at all, but she’s really come out of her shell in recent months.

She seems to like dogs, so the staff at the Animal Care Hospital does think that she’d do well in a home with a dog.

If you’re interested in Edna, she is available right now at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.