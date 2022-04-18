APRIL 18 – Meet Drambuie!

Drambuie is a very spunky 10 month old who is very active and curious. He absolutely adores toys and being played with. One of his favorite toys is a laser light.

Drambuie would probably do the best in a home with another cat to keep him occupied. He will need an attentive owner who can play with him as well. Small kids may also be great for him. He also does great with dogs.

If you’re interested in Drambuie, you can adopt him through Lava’s Lost and Forgotten Felines.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.