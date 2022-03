MARCH 25 – Meet Domino!

Domino has been featured before. He’s a very sweet and energetic one year old pup.

He absolutely LOVES his toys and is a very focused and driven dog, which should help with his training.

Domino has been at the shelter longer than most of the other dogs, so it’s important he finds a good home soon.

If you want to learn more about him, contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Binghamton Agway.