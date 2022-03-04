March 4 – Meet Domino!

Domino is a great dog, he’s about a year and a half to two years old.

Domino is bigger, he may have some Great Dane in him. He is a very active dog, and he absolutely loves toys. He’s very fixated and focused on toys, so he is a very focused dog, which should help with training.

He has been at the shelter for a long time and is very ready to find a more permanent home.

If you’re interested in taking Domino home, you should contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.