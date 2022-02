February 24 – Meet Declan!

Declan is a bigger guy, about 2 years old.

This is actually Declan’s second stay at the SPEAK Animal Hospital, though he did nothing wrong to cause him to come back.

He is very affectionate and seems like he’d do well in any type of home.

If you’re interested in Declan, he is available at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.